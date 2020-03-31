London startup Dzing launches multi-currency payments app

Dzing, a new to market electric money and payment institution, has released its first financial product, a mobile payment app for international currency transfers.

The app is aimed at itinerant travellers, students, freelancers, and business customers, who want to be able to manage their finances and send money abroad. Available on Android and iOS, the app arrives with multi-currency accounts, as well as card and partner card options for users via a tiered subscription model.



Max Kharchenko, interim CEO & chief product officer, comments: “This product is designed to put the power back into the consumers hands, providing speed and convenience, while removing the worry of currency conversion rates and hidden surcharges for anyone abroad or travelling.”



Since the opening of its waiting list last year, the company has opened two new offices in preparation for the launch and is ready to make a number of new hires and a fresh push for further funding before the year is out.



“While some consumers bank digitally, and others still favour the services of traditional banks, we spotted a gap in the market - a middle ground," says Kharchenko. "So, we combined the long-term deposit uses of a traditional bank with the flexibility of a challenger bank, to support a truly modern way of living."