Crif acquires PFM firm Strands

Italian credit bureau and outsourcing company Crif has acquired personal financial management outfit Strands for an undisclosed sum.

Crif, which serves over 6,300 banks in 50 countries and received an AISP licence in 2019, says the combination will create a strong worldwide digital banking provider with expertise in access to account, account aggregation, and AI-powered BFM and PFM software.



Founded in in 2004, Strands has a global client base in North and Latin America, Europe and Asia.



“Strands is trusted by more than 700 financial institutions and over 100 million banking consumers as a key part of the financial ecosystem, and together with Crif can support the rapid growth of digital banking services," states Erik Brieva, Strands CEO. "Strands' mission is to enable banks to anticipate customer needs and proactively suggest next-best-actions, and we are excited about this opportunity to continue delivering on that promise.”