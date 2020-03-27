Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Western Union introduces &#39;Digital Location&#39; for money transfers from home

Western Union introduces 'Digital Location' for money transfers from home

Western Union has introduced 'Digital Location', a service which enables users to send and receive money from the comfort of their own home.

The money transfer operator is running a pilot of the combined telephone and video service, which connects customers to an agent to assist with the transfer, in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Oman.

The move away from the traditional hands-on exchange at physical locations comes as more countries implement Covid-19 lockdowns.

Western Union President and CEO Hikmet Ersek, says: “Due to limited services via retail locations in some areas impacted by restricted movement guidelines, we are seeing increased demand for our online services. We are happy to now offer another way for our customers to reach out to their loved ones with care and support.

“It is more critical than ever to enable our customers to send money to family and loved ones or help importers and exporters to pay their suppliers. Money flows are a vital source of income for many of our customers, including our business clients and partners. Amid all the current uncertainty, we are doing everything we can to keep money moving to where it is needed most.”

