Lanistar launches with aim of becoming £1 billion banking Unicorn

Lanistar, a fintech startup promising hassle-free banking services, has launched in the UK after securing £2 million in seed funding.

The company, which is based in Hammersmith, formally launches with over 45 fulltime staff, with a further 150 support staff due to be added, and is founded by serial entrepreneur Gurhan Kiziloz.



The seed funding, which was raised through private financing and family contributions will support Lanistar’s money management app and debit card. Set for go-live in Winter 2020, the startup is currently in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority about securing a full banking licence.



Kiziloz says the company hopes to tap into the millennial and Generation-Z, 18-35 market, attracting customers who are seeking aspirational and lifestyle brands.



As part of its marketing effort, Lanistar is offering early supporters and online influencers the opportunity to own part of the company.



Says Kiziloz: "The days of outdated, poorly performing banking services are over and we’re here to set the new industry standard. We fully expect Lanistar to become the next £1billion fintech company and our team will work around the clock to turn this dream into a reality.”