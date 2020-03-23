Covid-19 channel and real-time news alerts for banks and fintechs

With the impact of Covid-19 affecting all aspects of the financial services industry, Finextra has added a Covid-19 channel to gather in one convenient location all related news from banks and fintechs.
To get real-time news alerts sent direct to your inbox, Finextra community members can simply choose to subscribe for email updates on Covid-19 related news in their profile preferences.
• If you are a member: simply login and update your preferences.
• If you are not a member: its free to join, sign up here
and opt-in to updates on Covid-19.
• If you represent a bank or fintech and are adapting your services, changing pricing or access, or rolling out new services to your customers, employees and partners, then let us share your news. Please send your announcement to the Finextra newsdesk at news@finextra.com.
• If you live in our world of banking and fintech and find something helpful to share with the community, either send a link to news@finextra.com, or if you are a community member simply write a blog post.
Finextra has always been the place to share best practice in banking technology and fintech innovation. With a global footprint and over 500,000 monthly readers, we are keen to use our community and readership to better collaborate in these challenging times. Feedback and ideas welcome.