News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Finastra warns of possible security breach

Financial technology firm Finastra has taken some if its servers offline after learning of "potentially anomalous activity on our systems".

In a brief statement, COO Tom Kilroy says Finastra has called in an independent forensic firm to investigate the scope of the incident.

"We are in touch directly with any customers who may be impacted. Safeguarding our assets and those of our customers remains paramount," says Kilroy.

In a separate message to customers, seen by security blogger Brian Krebs, Finastra calls the incident a "potential security breach" and warns "we are anticipating some disruption to certain services, particularly in North America".

With servers offline, the company closed some offices in Canada and London, although most staff were already working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Finastra tells Krebs.

