Paperless expense management startup Payhawk raises EUR3 million

Corporate expense management startup Payhawk has raised EUR3 million in seed funding.

Founded in Bulgaria and headquartered in London, Payhawk's paperless platform streamlines corporate expense management, providing a means for uploading funds to employee cards and automatically handling transactions and their corresponding reports.



The company, which currently serves customers in 14 countries across the EU, will use the funding to shift its focus to a recently-opened sales office office in Berlin to grow its presence in the German market.



The round was led by early N26 investor Earlybird’s Digital East Fund with participation from Berlin-based TinyVC, and a number of prominent angel investors, including ex-Visa commercial chief Mark Antipof, and Sage's chief strategy officer Keith Robinson.