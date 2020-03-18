Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payhawk

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paperless expense management startup Payhawk raises EUR3 million

Paperless expense management startup Payhawk raises EUR3 million

Corporate expense management startup Payhawk has raised EUR3 million in seed funding.

Founded in Bulgaria and headquartered in London, Payhawk's paperless platform streamlines corporate expense management, providing a means for uploading funds to employee cards and automatically handling transactions and their corresponding reports.

The company, which currently serves customers in 14 countries across the EU, will use the funding to shift its focus to a recently-opened sales office office in Berlin to grow its presence in the German market.

The round was led by early N26 investor Earlybird’s Digital East Fund with participation from Berlin-based TinyVC, and a number of prominent angel investors, including ex-Visa commercial chief Mark Antipof, and Sage's chief strategy officer Keith Robinson.

Related Companies

Payhawk

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

  2. Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

  3. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  4. RBC rolls out digital ID verification for account opening

  5. Travelex owner on verge of collapse

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions