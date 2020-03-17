Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Yapeal gets first Swiss fintech banking license

Yapeal gets first Swiss fintech banking license

Digital banking startup Yapeal has become the first company to be granted a fintech banking license by Swiss authorities.

Switzerland introduced fintech licenses last year in a bid to boost innovation in the sector, enabling small players to enter the market, albeit with the restrictions of a CHF100 million cap on deposits and a ban on investing and paying interest on funds.

Yapeal is the first firm to get a license from the Financial Market Supervisory Authority, paving the way for it to launch its service, promising to "redefine the way people handle their money".

The Zurich-based firm will offer the usual array of budgeting and money management tools as well as a Visa debit card, services tailored for children and a simple flat fee.

Yapeal is also stressing that it will be community driven, inviting its "Yapsters" to interact and exchange insight as well as help guide product development.

Switzerland adopts new fintech authorisation rules

Switzerland adopts new fintech authorisation rules

