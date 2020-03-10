Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

QRails

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments Open APIs Developer
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
QRails raises $8m

QRails raises $8m

Cloud-based payment processing startup QRails has closed an $8 million Series A funding round led by EFM Asset Management.

QRails was founded in 2016 with the objective of providing banks, insurance firms and fintechs in Europe and North America with a more agile and developer friendly, API-based alternative to legacy processors.

The latest funding comes as the startup prepares to launch, in partnership with payroll service providers, an earned wage access white label offering in the US, UK and Australia.

With its first customer, QRails will be providing instant access to accrued wages to 1.5 million hourly employees, enabling up to $20 billion in annual payments when the system is fully deployed.

Gerard Griffin, CEO, QRails, says: "We are immensely excited to be rolling out our earned wage access solution in the US and to be establishing a presence in Australia later this summer.

"We look forward to continuing to power payments innovation within financial services, including instant wage payments, open banking and the digital payment of insurance claims.”

Related Companies

QRails

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments Open APIs Developer
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
QRails bags $7 million from prominent angel investors
/payments

QRails bags $7 million from prominent angel investors

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies