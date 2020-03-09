Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
First Digital Trust

Nogle invests $3m in First Digital Trust

Nogle invests $3m in First Digital Trust

Hong Kong-based digital asset custody firm First Digital Trust has scored a $3 million investment from Taiwanese venture studio Nogle.

Spun out from FS firm Legacy Trust last year, First Digital Trust is aiming to bring the traditional financial services industry into the digital asset sector, providing compliant and transparent custody services.

Nogle's investment will support the upcoming launch of an Asian instant settlement network designed to "transform the way digital assets are owned, traded and invested in".

Jonathan Leong, founder, Nogle, says: "We see great potential in their technology for the digital asset industry, which will pave the way for the future of trust and custody services."

