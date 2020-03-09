Deutsche Bank joins forces with wealth management software firm Qplix

Deutsche Bank has taken a minority stake in Qplix as part of a cooperation agreement with the Munich-based wealth management software firm.

Under the deal, Deutsche Bank's wealth management business will provide family offices and asset manager users of its Deutsche Private Port digital investment office with access to Qplix's platform.



Starting in Germany, the Qplix software will serve as the basis for Deutsche Private Port, providing the ability to map, analyse and manage all asset classes including illiquid investments such as real estate and private equity.



Asst managers will have access to evaluation tools that provide cross-bank asset overviews with performance and risk analyses, as well as evaluation views anytime, anywhere and from different devices, and functions for creating report packages.



Kai Linde, MD, Qplix, says: "With this cooperation, we are combining the innovative power and digital expertise of Qplix with Deutsche Bank’s large client base and many years of experience in serving ultra-high net-worth clients."