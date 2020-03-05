Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
InvestCloud launches digital platform for IFAs

InvestCloud has unveiled a digital platform for wealth management and turnkey asset management programs (Tamps).

InvestCloud White promises to act as a complete solution for the wealth management space, designed and built on a single unified platform for independent financial advisers (IFAs) to run their entire business, or for turnkey asset management programmes to support dozens of others.

The firm says the new offering will help wealth managers and Tamps scale, supporting front to back office operations with a host of purpose-built modular apps supporting functions such as research, portfolio construction, rebalancing, reconciliation, billing, performance reporting, tax optimisation, and client reporting.

John Wise, CEO, InvestCloud, says: "This is a product that serves a real market need - wealth managers and IFAs are spending far too much time and money managing dozens of different and outdated pieces of expensive technology that are poorly integrated and provide inflexible information.

"InvestCloud White gives managers an opportunity to focus on their core business - so they can spend their time where it matters and stop fighting last century’s technology problems."

