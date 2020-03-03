Fiserv buys MerchantPro Express

Fiserv has acquired MerchantPro Express as part of the fintech giant's strategy to build up its merchant services business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Fiserv distribution partner since 2009, MerchantPro Express provides processing services, POS equipment and merchant cash advances to firms across the US.



Fiserv says the acquisition will boost its merchant services business and partner-based distribution, complementing its CoPilot, CardPointe and Clover payment technology.



Devin McGranahan, senior group president, global business solutions, Fiserv, says: "By combining our solutions and expertise under one roof we will be able to expand and speed the delivery of new and innovative solutions."