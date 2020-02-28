Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on consumer finance and reinventing CX in banking.
Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking Mergers and acquisitions
AIB sells 500 non-branch ATMs to Brink&#39;s

AIB sells 500 non-branch ATMs to Brink's

Irish bank AIB has agreed to sell its network of more than 500 non-branch ATMs to cash management giant Brink's. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AIB says it will keep around 200 in-branch ATMs as well as 430 cash and cheque lodgement machines.

Brink's CEO Doug Pertz says the firm will maintain the network and look to expand access to cash, "particularly in underserved and rural communities".

Adds Pertz: "Most importantly, cardholders with bank accounts in the Republic of Ireland will receive the same level of service without incurring any additional fees or charges when using our ATMs."

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland is also in the process of selling off its 700 non-branch ATMs, according to the Irish Times, with Euronet among the bidders offering around EUR20 million.

