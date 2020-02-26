Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Azimo Ripple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Azimo enlists Ripple for cross-border payments

Azimo enlists Ripple for cross-border payments

Money transfer outfit Azimo is tapping Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) offering for faster, cheaper cross-border payments.

Initially for remittance payments to the Philippines, with other destinations set to follow, the service uses the XRP digital asset to slash liquidity costs.

Richard Ambrose, CEO, Azimo, says: "Ripple’s ODL solution has significantly reduced the cost and delivery time for cross-border transfers, and our customers are seeing the benefits.

"As more banks and financial institutions use ODL, we believe it has the potential to replace current methods of foreign exchange trading and to reduce settlement time to close to zero."

Marcus Treacher, SVP, customer success, Ripple, adds: "Azimo is challenging the status quo by leveraging RippleNet with ODL to provide fast, low-cost, reliable and easy payments for its customers worldwide."

Related Companies

Azimo Ripple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Ripple boss hints at IPO
/cryptocurrency

Ripple boss hints at IPO

Ripple secures $200 million in new funding

Ripple secures $200 million in new funding

Ripple buys stake in MoneyGram

19 Jun 2019

Azimo closes on $20 million funding to drive profitability quest

29 May 2018

Azimo wins backing of Rakuten Fintech Fund for Asian expansion drive

05 May 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies