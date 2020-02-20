Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on consumer finance and reinventing CX in banking.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

E*Trade Financial Corporation Morgan Stanley

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade for $13bn

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade for $13bn

Morgan Stanley has agreed a deal to buy online discount brokerage E*Trade Financial in an all-stock deal worth around $13 billion.

The acquisition - the largest deal by a Wall Street bank since the 2008 financial crisis - will see Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit add over 5.2 million client accounts and more than $360 billion of retail client assets, supplementing its traditional full service-advisor-driven model with E*Trade's direct-to-consumer, digitally-driven offering.

The move will also add E*Trade's US stock plan business to Morgan Stanley's Shareworks, helping the bank to push its workplace offering through online brokerage and banking capabilities.

James Gorman, CEO, Morgan Stanley, says: "E*Trade represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our Wealth Management business and a leap forward in our Wealth Management strategy. The combination adds an iconic brand in the direct-to-consumer channel to our leading advisor-driven model, while also creating a premier Workplace Wealth provider for corporations and their employees."

E*Trade CEO Mike Pizzi will continue to run the unit.

Morgan Stanley has been keen to re-balance its portfolio, beefing up more durable areas such as wealth management to reduce reliance on less reliable income sources such as trading and investment banking.

For E*Trade, the acquisition comes after a tough few years in which it has struggled to see off fintech upstarts such as RobinHood. Last year it also got caught up in a price war initiated by Charles Schwab, which then struck a $26 billion deal to buy TD Ameritrade.

Under the terms of the agreement - slated to close in the fourth quarter - E*Trade stockholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*Trade share.

Related Companies

E*Trade Financial Corporation Morgan Stanley

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking Wealth management

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity - Download Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
Charles Schwab to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion

Charles Schwab to acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion

Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $900m for employee stock plan manager
/post-trade & ops

Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $900m for employee stock plan manager

Wall Street firms plan to take on Nyse and Nasdaq with new exchange

08 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies