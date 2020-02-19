Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ally Bank

Lead Channel

Cards

Channels

Mobile & online Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ally agrees $2.65bn CardWorks acquisition

Ally agrees $2.65bn CardWorks acquisition

Ally Financial has struck a $2.65 billion deal to buy CardWorks, enabling it to enter the credit card and merchant acquiring sectors.

Ally will pay $1.35 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in stock for CardWorks, a non-prime credit card and consumer finance lender with $4.7 billion in assets and $2.9 billion in deposits.

Ally began life as an auto financing outfit before diversifying to offer online banking, mortgage lending and investment-advisory services.

The CardWorks acquisition helps to expand Ally's business further, adding a credit card platform, full-spectrum servicing and recovery operation and a nationwide merchant acquiring business.

Upon completion of the transaction, Ally will serve over 11 million customers in all 50 states.

Jeffrey Brown, CEO, Ally, says: "CardWorks represents an industry-leading credit card platform in the US, and this acquisition serves as an important milestone in Ally's evolution to be a full-service financial provider for our customers."

The deal, approved by both boards, is slated to closed in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Related Companies

Ally Bank

Lead Channel

Cards

Channels

Mobile & online Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Webinar - Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity, Webinar - Integrat[Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Trending Stories

Related News
Ally Financial targets shopaholics with 'Splurge Alert' app

Ally Financial targets shopaholics with 'Splurge Alert' app

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies