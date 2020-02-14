Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on consumer finance and reinventing CX in banking.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Diebold Nixdorf vdk bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cards Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Belgian banks call in Diebold Nixdorf for ATM services

Belgian banks call in Diebold Nixdorf for ATM services

A group of four Belgian banks and the country's postal service have enlisted Diebold Nixdorf to help them manage a new shared ATM network.

Developments in the payments landscape are prompting banks to reconsider their proprietary ATM networks, partly because of the serious investments that continually have to be made in stocking machines and implementing security measures.

In November, Argenta, AXA Bank, Crelan and vdk bank, along with bpost, set up a joint venture, called JoFiCo to manage their ATMs.

Not long after, Belgium's big four banks - Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC - joined forces on their own network of bank-neutral ATMS.

Under the new ATM-as-a-Service agreement, Diebold will provide JoFiCo with hardware, software, maintenance and managed services for the fleet of around 1560 existing machines.

Over the next few years, Diebold Nixdorf will gradually replace older units with new DN Series ATMs that include a mix of cash out and cash recycling units, and upgrade the remaining units to Windows 10.

Elke Hendrix, president, JoFiCo, says: “The ATM-as-a-Service strategy enables us to join forces and continue to offer a high-quality service to our clients in the long term optimising cash management."

Related Companies

Diebold Nixdorf vdk bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cards Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Belgium's big four banks to build shared ATM network

Belgium's big four banks to build shared ATM network

Diebold Nixdorf stock and senior notes take a battering in the wake of earnings shortfall

Diebold Nixdorf stock and senior notes take a battering in the wake of earnings shortfall

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies