Belgian banks call in Diebold Nixdorf for ATM services

A group of four Belgian banks and the country's postal service have enlisted Diebold Nixdorf to help them manage a new shared ATM network.

Developments in the payments landscape are prompting banks to reconsider their proprietary ATM networks, partly because of the serious investments that continually have to be made in stocking machines and implementing security measures.



In November, Argenta, AXA Bank, Crelan and vdk bank, along with bpost, set up a joint venture, called JoFiCo to manage their ATMs.



Not long after, Belgium's big four banks - Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC - joined forces on their own network of bank-neutral ATMS.



Under the new ATM-as-a-Service agreement, Diebold will provide JoFiCo with hardware, software, maintenance and managed services for the fleet of around 1560 existing machines.



Over the next few years, Diebold Nixdorf will gradually replace older units with new DN Series ATMs that include a mix of cash out and cash recycling units, and upgrade the remaining units to Windows 10.



Elke Hendrix, president, JoFiCo, says: “The ATM-as-a-Service strategy enables us to join forces and continue to offer a high-quality service to our clients in the long term optimising cash management."