Visa invests in POS financing platform ChargeAfter

Visa has made a strategic investment in ChargeAfter as part of a broader deal with the point-of-sale financing technology platform.

ChargeAfter connects merchants and lenders to give shoppers personalised financing options from multiple sources at the point of sale.



Under the agreement, Visa's network of sellers, acquirers and issuing banks will be able to use ChargeAfter's platform to distribute a range of POS financing and credit instruments to in-store and ecommerce sellers. Visa's issuing banks will also get the ability to act as direct lenders in ChargeAfter's network.



Shahar Friedman, head, Visa Innovation Studio Tel-Aviv, says: "Working with ChargeAfter, we aim to make it easier for sellers and financial institutions to offer a range of tailored, personalized financing options at the point of sale, allowing consumers to manage their payments in a way that works for them."