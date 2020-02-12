Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa ChargeAfter

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cards

Keywords

Alternative finance E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa invests in POS financing platform ChargeAfter

Visa invests in POS financing platform ChargeAfter

Visa has made a strategic investment in ChargeAfter as part of a broader deal with the point-of-sale financing technology platform.

ChargeAfter connects merchants and lenders to give shoppers personalised financing options from multiple sources at the point of sale.

Under the agreement, Visa's network of sellers, acquirers and issuing banks will be able to use ChargeAfter's platform to distribute a range of POS financing and credit instruments to in-store and ecommerce sellers. Visa's issuing banks will also get the ability to act as direct lenders in ChargeAfter's network.

Shahar Friedman, head, Visa Innovation Studio Tel-Aviv, says: "Working with ChargeAfter, we aim to make it easier for sellers and financial institutions to offer a range of tailored, personalized financing options at the point of sale, allowing consumers to manage their payments in a way that works for them."

Related Companies

Visa ChargeAfter

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cards

Keywords

Alternative finance E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Webinar - Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity, Webinar - Integrat[Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Trending Stories

Related News
UK's 'buy now, pay later' market booms despite credit score concerns
/payments

UK's 'buy now, pay later' market booms despite credit score concerns

Mastercard moves into POS financing with Vyze acquisition

Mastercard moves into POS financing with Vyze acquisition

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies