Uber Money bolsters team in India

Ride-hailing company Uber has set up shop at the Hyderabad Tech Centre in India, welcoming over 100 technology professionals to a new Uber Money team.

As reported in First Post, Uber reveals that the Hyderabad-based team will be responsible for fulfilling promises made in October 2019 when Uber Money was launched and in turn, delivering in India.

New features include access to real-time earnings with the Uber Debit account, with drivers being offered debit and credit cards. In addition to this, a digital Uber Wallet will help users track their spending history and manage their money.

Uber Money will also tackle new payments methods and build financial compliance tools with smart routing, leveraging Uber's artificial intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions.

Naga Kasu, engineering director and Hyderabad site lead, says: "The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering.

"Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber."

Uber's fintech arm also has presence at similar tech centres in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam.