BitPay partners Poynt to bring bitcoin payments to the streets

BitPay is trying to finally bring bitcoin to the streets, inking a deal with point-of-sales terminal maker Poynt to enable cryptocurrency payments at more than 100,000 retailers around the world.

More than a decade after it arrived on the scene amidst claims it would take on fiat currencies and revolutionise payments, bitcoin has yet to make the jump into the mainstream.



BitPay is hoping to change this through the Poynt tie-up, which will see customers able to scan a QR code at checkout to pay merchants with bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and three stablecoins.



BitPay says its blockchain payment rails integrate seamlessly with Poynt’s smart terminals to make the checkout experience quicker, easier and more secure than paying with legacy methods like credit cards or cash.



Stephen Pair, CEO, BitPay, says: "It’s a massive growth opportunity for BitPay and an important milestone in our now nine-year mission to make payments faster, more secure and less expensive for people and businesses."



Osama Bedier, CEO, Poynt, adds: "The addition of open-source, decentralized currencies like Bitcoin is a natural fit in our open-commerce environment.”