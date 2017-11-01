 
Login | Sign up |Help
01 November 2017
visit www.atos.net
» View all news Next story »

Link plans could slash number of free ATMs

1 hour ago  |  540 views  |  0 ATM

Plans by the UK's Link network to cut the amount that banks pay to fund free-to-use cash machines will lead to "ATM deserts" and cause communities to wither, warns an industry association.

Link, which operates a 70,000-strong ATM network is planning to shake up its business model in response to growing unhappiness among its bank members, who pay hundreds of millions of pounds a year to fund free cash withdrawals.

Currently the banks pay interchange fee of 25 pence every time a customer uses a non-branch machine at another bank. Link wants to cut this by 20%, to 20 pence, over the next four years.

According to the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), this will result in "a vast reduction in free access to cash for British citizens and businesses".

Link says that it will still keep an "extensive network" of free machines but will put a halt to increasing numbers of machines in a country where cash usage is on the fall thanks to the rise of contactless payments.

Link also says that it will boost its financial inclusion programme to help protect deprived communities but ATMIA says the plans "will hit the most hard-up the heaviest - particularly the millions of people who rely on cash for day-to-day budgeting".

Link member banks and the organisations consumer council are currently being consulted on the plans but ATIMA is already calling for regulators and the government to step in.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Link rethinks business model as banks balk at ATM running costs

Link rethinks business model as banks balk at ATM running costs

26 January 2017  |  6378 views  |  5 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ATM Industry Association - all news
Link Interchange Network - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.fivedegrees.nlVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.innotribe.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Forget fintechs, banks need to worry about Alibaba and AmazonForget fintechs, banks need to worry about...
18673 views comments | 45 tweets | 65 linkedin
satelliteAI firm Squirro lands in Singapore
14283 views comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Barclays introduces pop-up questionnaire for unusual online funds transfersBarclays introduces pop-up questionnaire f...
10951 views comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyMaking AI a reality in banking
10024 views 0 | 9 tweets | 3 linkedin
Mobile apps replace bank branches for UK millennialsMobile apps replace bank branches for UK m...
9135 views comments | 23 tweets | 39 linkedin

Featured job

Business Development Manager, Buy-Side RegTech Platform (London)

Competitive base + commission
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter