 
Login | Sign up |Help
01 November 2017
visit www.atos.net
» View all news Next story »

AI brings news stability risks, warns regulator

2 hours ago  |  949 views  |  0 Risk on chalkboard

An increasing reliance on artificial intelligence by banks, insurers and hedge funds could have unintended consequences and threaten the financial system's stability, warns a report from a top global watchdog.

FS firms are increasingly using AI and machine learning for a host of reasons, from credit quality assessment to price and market insurance contracts to client interaction automation to finding data signals for trading to regulatory compliance.

In a report, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) says that while AI can contribute to a more efficient financial system, helping companies and regulators, it also throws up a number of risks.

For example, FS firms are liable to become increasingly dependent on third party technology providers, which could "lead to the emergence of new systemically important players that could fall outside the regulatory perimeter".

Meanwhile, a lack of interpretability or auditability of AI and machine learning methods could become a macro-level risk. Similarly, a widespread use of opaque models may result in unintended consequences.

Says the FSB: "As with any new product or service, it will be important to assess uses of AI and machine learning in view of their risks, including adherence to relevant protocols on data privacy, conduct risks, and cybersecurity.

"Adequate testing and ‘training’ of tools with unbiased data and feedback mechanisms is important to ensure applications do what they are intended to do."
ChannelsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCERETAIL BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsCREDIT RISKRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas applies AI to alleviate trade matching delays

BNP Paribas applies AI to alleviate trade matching delays

09 October 2017  |  5661 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 17 linkedin
Bank of America applies AI to streamline client payment processing

Bank of America applies AI to streamline client payment processing

23 August 2017  |  18474 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 27 linkedin
Machines could take over 30% of bank jobs: McKinsey

Machines could take over 30% of bank jobs: McKinsey

21 July 2017  |  12486 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 30 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.fivedegrees.nlVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Forget fintechs, banks need to worry about Alibaba and AmazonForget fintechs, banks need to worry about...
18673 views comments | 45 tweets | 65 linkedin
satelliteAI firm Squirro lands in Singapore
14283 views comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Barclays introduces pop-up questionnaire for unusual online funds transfersBarclays introduces pop-up questionnaire f...
10951 views comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyMaking AI a reality in banking
10024 views 0 | 9 tweets | 3 linkedin
Mobile apps replace bank branches for UK millennialsMobile apps replace bank branches for UK m...
9135 views comments | 23 tweets | 39 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter