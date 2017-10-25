 
Login | Sign up |Help
25 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

ING sets up EUR300m fintech fund

2 hours ago  |  1273 views  |  0 ING bank branch

ING has become the latest bank to launch a fintech venture fund, earmarking EUR300 million for investments in promising startups.

Entirely funded by the Dutch bank, ING Ventures will be part of the chief innovation office and led by Benoit Legrand, who has acted as head of fintech since 2015.

Over the last three years ING has been partnering with and investing in fintech startups around the world, but the new fund sees it formalise its strategy, following in the footsteps of Santander, Credit Suisse, BBVA and many others.

Over four years, the fund will focus on start-ups and companies that have already gained some market traction and generally concentrate on fintechs that are active in countries where ING has a presence or plans to move into.

While the fund will adopt the usual VC investment methods and portfolio management, it will not just be about making money, says ING, but contributing to the bsnk'd own Think Forward digital strategy.

Says Legrand: "Establishing this fund is yet another way for ING to use the digital revolution as a growth opportunity and help transform the bank to become the go-to platform for financial needs and become part of other platforms."
ChannelsSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Quebec's la Caisse and Desjardins pump $50m into fintech fund

Quebec's la Caisse and Desjardins pump $50m into fintech fund

11 October 2017  |  5356 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 1 linkedin
Credit Suisse fintech fund invests in employee monitoring firm

Credit Suisse fintech fund invests in employee monitoring firm

31 August 2017  |  8076 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
Kasikorn Bank opens $30 million fintech war chest

Kasikorn Bank opens $30 million fintech war chest

07 June 2017  |  6174 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
Poland's mBank sets up EUR50 million fintech fund

Poland's mBank sets up EUR50 million fintech fund

16 March 2017  |  4036 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets
ING sets up transformation 'war room'

ING sets up transformation 'war room'

16 February 2017  |  6961 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 22 linkedin
ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

31 January 2017  |  24066 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 41 linkedin
Santander doubles down on fintech fund

Santander doubles down on fintech fund

19 July 2016  |  12297 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 29 linkedin
ING takes startup path as top banks reap innovation rewards

ING takes startup path as top banks reap innovation rewards

10 May 2016  |  22140 views  |  0 comments | 51 tweets | 49 linkedin
NAB enlists VCs to run $50 million fintech fund

NAB enlists VCs to run $50 million fintech fund

04 April 2016  |  5883 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

23 March 2016  |  15429 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
ING names Benoit Legrand head of fintech

ING names Benoit Legrand head of fintech

02 July 2015  |  8682 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 8 linkedin
ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

25 November 2014  |  9231 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ING - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
22393 views comments | 32 tweets | 45 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
16430 views comments | 24 tweets | 35 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
10401 views comments
How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is doneHow Asia is driving the digital economy an...
9341 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin
Social payments app PayKey secures $10 million fundingSocial payments app PayKey secures $10 mil...
9112 views comments | 6 tweets

Featured job

Senior Sales, Investment Software (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter