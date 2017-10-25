 
Login | Sign up |Help
25 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Mastercard embeds payments in London smart city app

2 hours ago  |  1772 views  |  0 Covent Garden

Mastercard's MasterPass is to be embedded in a London travel app developed by the Mayor's promotional office London & Partners, enabling tourist to make in-app payments for tickets to major attractions.

The Visit London Official City Guide app will deliver personalised experiences and offers and uses real-time data to help visitors get around the city more efficiently and explore less busy areas of the capital.

Findings from a recent London visitors survey conducted by London & Partners showed that historic landmarks and architecture, attractions, parks and waterways, and museums and galleries all feature in the top five reasons for visiting the capital.

As such, the app provides relevant content across culture, events, food, attractions, shopping and neighbourhoods, with ‘must see’, ‘nearby’ and ‘near me’ functionality enabling easy planning and booking, plus one-touch payments capability to buy tickets to events via MasterPass.

Available on iOS and Android, the full version of the app is live today following a beta test which saw it downloaded over 160,000 times.

“We’re working with more than 70 cities around the world to introduce better transport payment systems, removing tickets to ease congestion,” says Jason Lane, EVP, market development, Europe at Mastercard. “Why should so many people have to visit so many websites to plan their schedule when they can do it with one app that even allows them to book and pay for everything they need? This is what we want to solve with London & Partners.”
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSCARDS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

MasterCard tokenises MasterPass

MasterCard tokenises MasterPass

19 October 2015  |  7890 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 28 linkedin
MBNA to be first UK card issuer to deploy MasterCard digital wallet

MBNA to be first UK card issuer to deploy MasterCard digital wallet

17 December 2014  |  16931 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 11 linkedin
MasterCard adds in-app payments to MasterPass; buys m-wallet firm C-Sam

MasterCard adds in-app payments to MasterPass; buys m-wallet firm C-Sam

24 February 2014  |  9204 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 18 linkedin
MasterCard MasterPass arrives in the UK

MasterCard MasterPass arrives in the UK

30 July 2013  |  11685 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
MasterCard unveils MasterPass digital payments service

MasterCard unveils MasterPass digital payments service

25 February 2013  |  11959 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.fivedegrees.nlvisit www.atos.net

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
22176 views comments | 32 tweets | 45 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
16306 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
11362 views comments | 3 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
10341 views comments
How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is doneHow Asia is driving the digital economy an...
9307 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Chief Product Development Officer

circa £250K total package
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter