Login | Sign up |Help
18 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Gleif study claims $650 million cost savings from LEI uptake

5 hours ago  |  987 views  |  0 Risk on chalkboard

Research undertaken by McKinsey estimates that broader, global adoption of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) could yield annual savings of over $150m within the investment banking industry and up to $500m for banks in the issuance of letters of credit.

The global LEI project aims to ensure that every counterparty in a financial transaction is issued a unique code so that those transactions can be fully tracked across borders.

The McKinsey study, conducted on behalf of the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (Gleif), estimates that annual savings in investment banking would include at least 10 percent of total operational costs for onboarding clients and trading processing through the use of the LEI.

The paper also identified three new use cases for the coding standard - capital markets, commercial transactions and the extension of commercial credit.

The first LEIs were issued in 2012 and by the end of January 2017 487,000 had been registered. But progress has stalled: in 2016 there were 64,000 issued but 76,000 lapsed.

According to a research note from Financial InterGroup, this failure to renew already issued LEIs may present significant problems.

The issue is likely to get worse in Europe, where from 2018 MiFID II will require all clients who trade financial products on organised markets throughout the EU to have an LEI - but the mandate allows lapsed LEIs to be used in financial transaction reporting.

Gleif CEO, Stephan Wolf, comments: “We hope this paper will broaden the understanding of LEIs and spark further debate about their cost saving and efficiency benefits. The new research clearly illustrates the value of the LEI, but its broad application and adoption depends on the creation of a strong network of advocates. We are therefore actively encouraging organisations, especially large corporations, small businesses and their banking institutions to work together to discuss and consider the adoption of LEIs in day to day processes.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGTRADE EXECUTIONRISK & REGULATIONPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsREFERENCE DATA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SIX adopts DTCC LEI utility in preparation for MiFID II

SIX adopts DTCC LEI utility in preparation for MiFID II

04 April 2017  |  4047 views  |  0 comments | 5 linkedin
Global LEI initiative struggles for momentum

Global LEI initiative struggles for momentum

09 February 2017  |  5202 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
Companies abandoning their LEIs in increasing number

Companies abandoning their LEIs in increasing number

24 August 2015  |  5563 views  |  0 comments
DTCC/Swift top LEI rankings; overall industry coverage remains spotty

DTCC/Swift top LEI rankings; overall industry coverage remains spotty

15 December 2014  |  8372 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
Sifma calls for US rulemakers to step up deployment of Legal Entity Identifiers

Sifma calls for US rulemakers to step up deployment of Legal Entity Identifiers

14 April 2014  |  5941 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
FSB sets out LEI scope and timetable

FSB sets out LEI scope and timetable

08 June 2012  |  9712 views  |  2 comments
ISO publishes LEI standard

ISO publishes LEI standard

31 May 2012  |  11171 views  |  1 comments
Regulators demand action on Legal Entity Identifiers

Regulators demand action on Legal Entity Identifiers

17 January 2012  |  10828 views  |  1 comments
FSB establishes LEI and CCP working groups

FSB establishes LEI and CCP working groups

11 January 2012  |  10915 views  |  0 comments
Legal Entity Identifier standard nears

Legal Entity Identifier standard nears

05 May 2011  |  14702 views  |  4 comments
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comRegister nowvisit www.capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Ripple looks to drive bank adoption with $300m XRP rebate programmeRipple looks to drive bank adoption with $...
15146 views comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Swift positive on blockchain, but big challenges remainSwift positive on blockchain, but big chal...
8362 views comments | 15 tweets | 21 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow artificial intelligence can deliver a...
7866 views 0 | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
satelliteGates Foundation backs Ripple collaboratio...
7294 views comments | 13 tweets | 8 linkedin
IBM uses blockchain to improve cross-border payments processingIBM uses blockchain to improve cross-borde...
6446 views comments | 8 tweets | 16 linkedin

Featured job

Chief Product Development Officer

circa £250K total package
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter