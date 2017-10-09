 
09 October 2017
ING invites aspiring entrepreneurs to 'Test Your Idea'

ING in Poland has launched a new online tool which enables entrepreneurs to test out their business ideas with a target group of prospective users.

In a country where 60% of firms close within the first year, entrepreneurially-minded Poles can go to the Test Your Idea website and introduce their business with a short description or a video, and fill-in a target group questionnaire.

The tool allows for testing a business idea using a sample of at least 120 respondents matching the prospective target audience.

The bank says 110 aspiring entrepreneurs have so far introduced their ideas using the system as part of a low-key launch, ahead of a more active promotional campaign across the country.

