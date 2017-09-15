UAE banks pool cyber security data

A collection of United Arab Emirates-based banks is set to start pooling their cyber security data through a deal with threat intelligence specialist Anomali.

The agreement will initially see 13 of the UAE Banks Federation's 48 members bring their data together in Anomali's ThreatStream platform, which will aggregate, correlate, and analyse the information in real-time to support defensive actions.



HSBC, Mashreq and Citibank are among the first wave of banks to sign on to the information sharing and analysis centre, with all 48 UBF members set to join eventually.



HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of UBF, says the move will "help to establish the importance and value of seamlessly collecting, sharing and analysing data, while allowing for anonymous reporting. Together we can then reduce sensitive data exposure and make more informed decisions and investment strategies."