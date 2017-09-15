Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

UAE banks pool cyber security data

15 September 2017  |  9087 views  |  0 cyber attack

A collection of United Arab Emirates-based banks is set to start pooling their cyber security data through a deal with threat intelligence specialist Anomali.

The agreement will initially see 13 of the UAE Banks Federation's 48 members bring their data together in Anomali's ThreatStream platform, which will aggregate, correlate, and analyse the information in real-time to support defensive actions.

HSBC, Mashreq and Citibank are among the first wave of banks to sign on to the information sharing and analysis centre, with all 48 UBF members set to join eventually.

HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of UBF, says the move will "help to establish the importance and value of seamlessly collecting, sharing and analysing data, while allowing for anonymous reporting. Together we can then reduce sensitive data exposure and make more informed decisions and investment strategies."
ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

10 February 2017  |  6750 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27252 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11412 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Investment Software (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter