Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Santander invests in startup that helps underbanked buy smartphones

11 September 2017  |  8253 views  |  0 Smartphones outdoors

Santander InnoVentures has joined a $6 million funding round for PayJoy, a San Francisco-based startup working to help underbanked people buy smartphones.

Santander's fintech VC fund led the round with Japan's Itochu, helping to bring PayJoy's total equity and debt financing to $30 million since it was founded two years ago.

PayJoy helps underbanked people buy smartphone without formal credit histories, instead using their working mobile number, their Facebook account and government ID, and then turning the phone itself into collateral though "proprietary secure locking technology".

Manuel Silva, head, investments, Santander InnoVentures, says: "Investing in PayJoy shows Santander InnoVentures’s constant search for great teams pushing the boundaries of fintech. It also shows our increasing interest in models that are relevant to emerging markets and the underbanked.

"PayJoy’s mission is to help the less privileged join the digital economy and climb the economic ladder. PayJoy rethinks a basic financial service through the lens of innovation, technology, and data, and brings a simple and fair new offering to those who need it the most."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCREDIT REFERENCING AND SUPPORTFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Santander InnoVentures pumps more money into digital ID firm Socure

Santander InnoVentures pumps more money into digital ID firm Socure

10 August 2017  |  10889 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Santander InnoVentures steps up fintech spending

Santander InnoVentures steps up fintech spending

12 July 2017  |  12402 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Banco Santander - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Insurance Software (Germany)

Competitive
Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter