Lloyds and Intuit ink bank feed deal

Lloyds Bank has agreed to let Intuit QuickBooks customers in the UK automatically import transactions from their bank accounts.

The feature, which will come at no extra charge to QuickBook subscribers, is designed to help small businesses and accountants save time by automating the transfer of financial information, cutting much of the data entry associated with bookkeeping.



Lloyds has also introduced a similar integration to Sage.



Dominic Allon, MD, Intuit Europe, says: "We are thrilled to reach this agreement with this top tier financial institution so that millions of customers can benefit from access to the financial data and take more control of their financial lives."



Intuit says that it now offers direct feeds with three of the top four retail banks in the UK, while it has also recently struck data sharing agreements with Wells Fargo and Chase in the US.