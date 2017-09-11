Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Goldman eyes UK consumer banking market for savings account launch

11 September 2017  |  4754 views  |  1 blurry people

Goldman Sachs is planning to bring its Marcus brand to the UK next year, offering online savings accounts and lending products for the masses.

The bank's first foray into consumer banking came in April 2016, with the US launch of online retail bank where average Americans can open a savings account with just a $1 deposit. This was followed up in November with the introduction of Marcus, an online lending platform designed to take on the likes of Lending Club and Prosper and provide consumers with an opportunity to consolidate their high-interest credit card debt.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Stephen Scherr, Goldman's head of strategy, said that the bank is planning to launch its Marcus brand in the UK in summer next year.

"Much like in the US, we’re aiming to offer consumers easy-to-use and higher-returning savings options than [they] might have elsewhere," Scherr said, adding that a lending operation to take on the like of Funding Circle and Zopa could eventually follow.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 11 September, 2017, 12:51

Hurrah!  Savers are crying out for accounts that offer a decent interest rate on their savings. I just hope it's enough to entice savers to close their other accounts and switch!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Goldman Sachs aims for mass affluent with digital lending programme

Goldman Sachs aims for mass affluent with digital lending programme

28 July 2017  |  7226 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Goldman to take on online lenders with launch of Marcus

Goldman to take on online lenders with launch of Marcus

13 October 2016  |  7800 views  |  3 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
Goldman Sachs launches online savings platform for the masses

Goldman Sachs launches online savings platform for the masses

26 April 2016  |  6911 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Goldman Sachs to buy GE online deposit platform

Goldman Sachs to buy GE online deposit platform

14 August 2015  |  7007 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
Goldman eyes digital banking opportunity

Goldman eyes digital banking opportunity

05 May 2015  |  8711 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 16 linkedin
Goldman Sachs invest in Circle

Goldman Sachs invest in Circle

30 April 2015  |  15383 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Goldman Sachs - all news
 

Related company information

Goldman Sachs

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8795 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7858 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter