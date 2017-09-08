Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Huge Equifax breach hits 143 million consumers

08 September 2017  |  7571 views  |  2 Computer virus

Credit referencing firm Equifax has reported a cyber-breach which spilled the personal details of approximately 143 million US consumers.

The company says unidentified intruders exploited a US website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files over a three-month period between May and July of this year.

The information leaked primarily includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers.

In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed.

Equifax also identified snooping activity relating to "limited personal information" for a number of UK and Canadian residents.

The company says it has found no evidence of unauthorised activity on its core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

Equifax chairman and CEO, Richard Smith, says: "This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologise to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes"

The firm has established a dedicated website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to help consumers determine if their information has been potentially impacted and to sign up for credit file monitoring and identity theft protection.

The response has left many unimpressed:
Commenting on the leak, Chris Morales, head of security analytics at Vectra, says: “Equifax needs to raise their cybersecurity score. Enterprises have to realise they cannot address cybersecurity by simply spending money on intrusion prevention solutions and instead need to shift investments to detection and response solutions that are being used by today’s advanced attackers. The cyber attackers gained a foothold by seemingly exploiting a web application vulnerability. From there, they most likely escalated privileges, abused credentials and admin protocols, moving laterally through the network, which businesses rarely have the necessary tools to detect.”

Equifax CEO Smith retorts: "I've told our entire team that our goal can't be simply to fix the problem and move on. Confronting cybersecurity risks is a daily fight. While we've made significant investments in data security, we recognize we must do more. And we will."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsCREDIT REFERENCING AND SUPPORTIDENTITY

Comments: (2)

Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - Payments Shark - Millersvile | 08 September, 2017, 14:26

Someone must have been asleep at the wheel or someone did not want to respond to an obvious threat. Sounds like an executive management problem to me!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 10 September, 2017, 08:59 "Disappointing event"   seems bit of an understatement for a company like Equifax. I CEO Smith would described the Titianic/Iceburg collision as an "Unfortunate Incident"   
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 2016

Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 2016

28 April 2017  |  10590 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 33 linkedin
Number of US data breaches jumps 40% in 2016

Number of US data breaches jumps 40% in 2016

20 January 2017  |  7869 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 18 linkedin
PayPal, Google and Equifax back launch of Open Identity Exchange

PayPal, Google and Equifax back launch of Open Identity Exchange

03 March 2010  |  19499 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Equifax - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7856 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Insurance Software (Germany)

Competitive
Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter