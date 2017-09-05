Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

US moves to T+2 settlement

05 September 2017  |  5427 views  |  0 Wall street sign

In a move designed to boost efficiency and reduce risks, starting today, US stock and bond trades begin settling in two, rather than three, days.

Canadian stocks and bonds, as well as Mexican equities are also shifting to T+2, moving into line with Europe, Australia and Hong Kong.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) says that T+2 offers reduced market and counterparty risk, increased financial stability and improved safety and efficiency for investors and market participants.

The lower levels of risk associated with a shorter settlement cycle are expected to reduce the average daily capital requirements for clearing trades through DTCC's National Securities Clearing Corporation by approximately 25%, or $1.36 billion.

Murray Pozmanter, head, clearing agency services and global operations and client services, DTCC, says: "The US move to a T+2 settlement cycle marks the most significant change to the market’s settlement cycle in over 20 years.

"A collaborative industry-driven effort with strong support from regulators, the T+2 initiative has achieved its common goal, which will ultimately further reduce risks and costs for the benefit of the investors and market participants."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPOST-TRADE & OPS
KeywordsDEPOSITORIES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Australian fixed income markets to shift to T+2 settlement

Australian fixed income markets to shift to T+2 settlement

19 August 2015  |  4555 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
US agrees T+2 timetable

US agrees T+2 timetable

18 June 2015  |  4466 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
DTCC to oversee US market shift to T+2

DTCC to oversee US market shift to T+2

16 October 2014  |  9814 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
DTCC throws weight behind US move to T+2

DTCC throws weight behind US move to T+2

23 April 2014  |  6100 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Sifma calls for US market move to T+2

Sifma calls for US market move to T+2

17 April 2014  |  7145 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
UK and Ireland to move to T+2 settlement

UK and Ireland to move to T+2 settlement

02 December 2013  |  8282 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.capgemini.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27250 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7856 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Insurance Software (Germany)

Competitive
Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter