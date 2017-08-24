Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

SEC suspends trading in First Bitcoin Capital

24 August 2017  |  9939 views  |  0 STOP!

The Securities and Exchange Commission has suspended trading in the shares of First Bitcoin Capital Corp, in part because of concerns over the "accuracy and adequacy" of public information about the firm's assets and capital structure.

Trading in First Bitcoin Capital shares are suspended until 7 September, says the SEC in a statement, "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of publicly available information about the company including, among other things, the value of BITCF’s assets and its capital structure".

On its website, Vancouver-based First Bitcoin Capital says that it is "currently working" on several cryptocurrency-related projects, including an exchange and an ATM network.

The company's shares, which trade over the counter, were trading at $1.79 before today's suspension and have seen their value balloon 43% in the last week and 6072% this year.

ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27249 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8793 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7852 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter