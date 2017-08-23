Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Commonwealth Bank takes quantum leap

23 August 2017  |  6921 views  |  0 Binary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has joined Telstra, the Federal Government, the New South Wales Government and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in an $83 million venture to found Australia’s first quantum computing company.

The company, Silicon Quantum Computing SQC), has been launched to drive the development and commercialisation of a 10-qubit quantum integrated circuit prototype in silicon by 2022 as the forerunner to a silicon-based quantum computer.

Commonwealth Bank has invested over $14 million to support the effort.



Dilan Rajasingham, head of emerging technology at Commonwealth Bank, says: “We have invested more than $14 million in quantum computing because we believe in its future promise, in its future capability, and its potential as a differentiator. Quantum computing will provide Commonwealth Bank with a means to evolve our understanding of our customers, through real-time analysis of their patterns and interactions, so we can provide more tailored products, insights and advice.”

In April 2017 Commonwealth Bank developed a quantum computer simulator that gives developers and academics a platform to create quantum computing software before the hardware has been built.

“It’s clear this revolutionary technology will transform the world as we know it. Even though the machine is still a few years away, we're making the required preparations for this major step change. We’re not waiting,” says Rajasingham.

The new funding comes on top of a previous $5 million investment by the bank in December 2014 to the UNSW's’ Centre for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology and a five-year $10 million investment in 2015.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CommBank invests $10 million in quantum computing effort

CommBank invests $10 million in quantum computing effort

09 December 2015  |  7343 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Westpac takes quantum step with 11% stake in QLabs

Westpac takes quantum step with 11% stake in QLabs

16 June 2015  |  3966 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Researchers tap quantum physics for fraud-proof credit cards

Researchers tap quantum physics for fraud-proof credit cards

16 December 2014  |  10546 views  |  3 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Commonwealth Bank of Australia - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27250 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8793 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7854 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter