Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

TransferWise lines up investment round

21 August 2017  |  12419 views  |  0 Dollar note jigsaw

TransferWise is preparing a $60 million capital raise that will see its value sail up to the $1.5 bilion mark, according to a report on Sky News.

Citing sources close to the deal, Sky reports that Silicon Valley investment firm IVP is set to pump "tens of millions of pounds" into the UK-based mobile money outfit as part of a larger fund raise. IVP has previously invested in hot tech startups Snap, Twitter and Netflix.

Using a peer-to-peer model to get the best rates for consumers, TransferWise has quickly grown and now lets people in 38 countries send money to receivers in 61. In the UK, the firm now has a 10% market share, helping it to hit $100 million in annual revenues and move into the black.

Last month, CEO Taavet Hinrikus announced that he would move to a part-time chairmanship role, making the way for co-founder Kristo Käärmann to take over the reins. At the time, Hinrikus hinted at the potential for an IPO some years down the line, a prospect which would whet the appetite of big-ticket investors like IVP.
ChannelsSTART UPSPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

TransferWise CEO Hinrikus steps aside for co-founder K&#228;&#228;rmann

TransferWise CEO Hinrikus steps aside for co-founder Käärmann

18 July 2017  |  6955 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
TransferWise launches multi-currency business bank accounts

TransferWise launches multi-currency business bank accounts

23 May 2017  |  10958 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 22 linkedin
Fintech unicorn Transferwise moves into the black

Fintech unicorn Transferwise moves into the black

17 May 2017  |  7473 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 18 linkedin
TransferWise in talks with 'rip-off' banks over API embed

TransferWise in talks with 'rip-off' banks over API embed

22 December 2015  |  15018 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 16 linkedin
Vikram Pandit invests in TransferWise

Vikram Pandit invests in TransferWise

06 October 2015  |  6121 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
TransferWise breaks &#163;500 million per month milestone

TransferWise breaks £500 million per month milestone

08 June 2015  |  6472 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
Andreessen Horowitz leads $58 million investment in TransferWise

Andreessen Horowitz leads $58 million investment in TransferWise

26 January 2015  |  6840 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
TransferWise sniffs $1 billion valuation as Sequoia Capital plots $50m investment

TransferWise sniffs $1 billion valuation as Sequoia Capital plots $50m investment

11 November 2014  |  8878 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Richard Branson joins $25m TransferWise funding round

Richard Branson joins $25m TransferWise funding round

10 June 2014  |  8570 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

TransferWise - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27248 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7851 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Enterprise Software (Nordics)

Competitive base + commission + benefits
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter