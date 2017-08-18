HSBC taps Capita for mortgage broker platform

HSBC has selected software from Capita to underpin a new broker distribution channel for mortgages.

Capita says that its Omiga mortgage software will provide HSBC with a single platform that will drive greater automation, making it easier for brokers to transact with lenders, upload documents, and track details of applications and decisions.



Completely replacing HSBC's current system, the new cloud-hosted offering will be up and running within a year, giving brokers and underwriters a single view of all pipeline cases, role-based user profiles, the ability for documentation, and enabling immediate decisions in principle on borrower's' eligibility without hitting credit scores.



Tracie Pearce, head, mortgages, UK, HSBC, says: "We have developed this platform for brokers with Capita, and it will simplify the process of working with us so that the information brokers need can be accessed quickly and efficiently, including essential case tracking. This will be a gamechanger in how brokers work with us."



