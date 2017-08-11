Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Uneasy sits the crown as cash use continues decline

11 August 2017  |  11567 views  |  0 cash

The numbers of people using cash to pay for everyday purchases in the UK declined by 11% over the past year as growth in contactless card use accelerated.

Consumers and businesses made 15.4 billion cash payments in 2016 - down from 17.2 billion in 2015, according to figures released by UK Finance. However despite the decline, cash was still used 25% more often than the second most frequently-used method; debit cards (11.6 billion).

During 2016, cash represented almost half (44%) of all payments made by consumers - the second year in a row where consumers used cash for fewer than 50% of all payments. During the same period, cash payments reached £240 billion, accounting for 15% of the total value of consumer spending, a decline of five percent compared to the previous year.

More than one in four (26%) consumer cash payments were for a value of £1 or less, and more than three in five (61%) were for a value of £5 or less.

The trend downwards for notes and coins contrasts with monthly figures released earlier this week by UK Finance displaying 143% growth in contactless payments in June, with consumers continuing to use their cards for lower value purchases.

Over the next decade the number of cash payments is forecast to crash by 43% to 8.7 billion with the total value predicted to fall by 23% to £185 billion in 2026.

Adrian Buckle, chief economist at UK Finance, says: “It is clear that over the past few years we have witnessed a significant shift away from cash use in this country with contactless cards undoubtedly causing a decrease in the use of notes and coins. However we don’t believe that the UK is on the verge of becoming cashless, as some reports have claimed. People will always want to choose the payment methods that best suit them and, for the foreseeable future, in lots of cases that will continue to be cash.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSCARDSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Contactless sheds growing pains as tenth anniversary looms

Contactless sheds growing pains as tenth anniversary looms

01 August 2017  |  9191 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
Visa offers small firms free $10k upgrade...with a cashless catch

Visa offers small firms free $10k upgrade...with a cashless catch

13 July 2017  |  13309 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 19 linkedin
Online and contactless drive surge in UK card spending

Online and contactless drive surge in UK card spending

19 June 2017  |  9301 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
Debit cards set to overtake cash in the UK three years ahead of schedule

Debit cards set to overtake cash in the UK three years ahead of schedule

25 May 2017  |  10880 views  |  3 comments | 28 tweets | 30 linkedin
ATMIA hits out at 'anti-cash' financial exclusion lobby

ATMIA hits out at 'anti-cash' financial exclusion lobby

27 April 2017  |  7255 views  |  2 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
Cash in retreat, but not dead yet - ING

Cash in retreat, but not dead yet - ING

26 April 2017  |  7359 views  |  4 comments | 13 tweets | 18 linkedin
The pound will not be round, or maybe around, for much longer

The pound will not be round, or maybe around, for much longer

28 March 2017  |  5697 views  |  6 comments | 7 tweets | 13 linkedin
Britain to go cashless in 2043?

Britain to go cashless in 2043?

14 March 2017  |  14610 views  |  4 comments | 21 tweets | 27 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

UK Finance - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27246 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8791 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter