Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

PayPal buys Swift Financial to boost working capital biz

11 August 2017  |  9064 views  |  0 cash

PayPal is expanding its working capital programme for merchants through the acquisition of online lending firm Swift Financial. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PayPal has been providing working capital to its merchant clients since 2013, handing out more than $3 billion to around 115,000 small businesses. Currently the service only offers loans of up to $125,000 and is only open to firms that use its payments services because that data is used to assess credit-worthiness.

The Swift Financial deal, set to close later in the year, will give PayPal access to more outside data, enabling it to offer longer term loans of up to $500,000 as well as target firms that are not -long-term clients.

Darrell Esch, commercial officer, global credit, PayPal, says: "With these capabilities, Swift Financial will help accelerate our efforts to democratize financial services by enabling PayPal to further fill the small business funding gap."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsCREDIT REFERENCING AND SUPPORTFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

PayPal brings small biz working capital programme to UK

PayPal brings small biz working capital programme to UK

23 July 2014  |  6456 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
PayPal to take small biz lending programme overseas following US trial success

PayPal to take small biz lending programme overseas following US trial success

21 March 2014  |  3928 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
PayPal moves into small biz lending

PayPal moves into small biz lending

25 September 2013  |  9589 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.capgemini.comvisit www.temenos.comvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27247 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8791 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter