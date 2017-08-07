EBA reviews regulatory regime in light of fintech

The European Banking Authority is stepping up its scrutiny of new fintech-related advances in financial services provision, promising to identity and close gaps in supervision.





A 'fintech mapping exercise' undertaken by the Authority in the Spring has identified proposals for future work in six areas: authorisation and sandboxing regimes;

the impact on prudential and operational risks for credit institutions, electronic money institutions and payment institutions

the impact of fintech on the business models of these institutions;

consumer protection and retail conduct of business issues;

the impact of fintech on the resolution of financial firms; and,

the impact of fintech on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. The exercise has raised a number of discussion points around the harmonisation of rules across EU Member states and the prudential requirements needed to protect consumers and the safe-running of the financial systems, prompting the EBA to engage in a full consultation.



The deadline for the submission of comments is 06 November 2017.



