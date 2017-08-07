Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

EBA reviews regulatory regime in light of fintech

07 August 2017  |  12037 views  |  0 Traffic lights

The European Banking Authority is stepping up its scrutiny of new fintech-related advances in financial services provision, promising to identity and close gaps in supervision.

Having already conducted investigations into crowdfunding and virtual currencies, the EBA is now training its focus across the broader fintech landscape.

A 'fintech mapping exercise' undertaken by the Authority in the Spring has identified proposals for future work in six areas:
  • authorisation and sandboxing regimes;
  • the impact on prudential and operational risks for credit institutions, electronic money institutions and payment institutions
  • the impact of fintech on the business models of these institutions;
  • consumer protection and retail conduct of business issues;
  • the impact of fintech on the resolution of financial firms; and,
  • the impact of fintech on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.
The exercise has raised a number of discussion points around the harmonisation of rules across EU Member states and the prudential requirements needed to protect consumers and the safe-running of the financial systems, prompting the EBA to engage in a full consultation.

The deadline for the submission of comments is 06 November 2017.

A disucssion paper outlining the EBA's findings is available for download here.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSRISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2

30 June 2017  |  21640 views  |  16 comments | 45 tweets | 62 linkedin
EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

EBA to relax controversial PSD2 authentication rules

21 February 2017  |  21143 views  |  8 comments | 56 tweets | 77 linkedin
EBA bends under weight of PSD2 mandates

EBA bends under weight of PSD2 mandates

07 December 2016  |  15171 views  |  2 comments | 39 tweets | 55 linkedin
EBA responds to EC's virtual currency AML plans

EBA responds to EC's virtual currency AML plans

12 August 2016  |  6153 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
EBA looks into financial institutions' use of consumer data

EBA looks into financial institutions' use of consumer data

05 May 2016  |  7784 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 13 linkedin
European banks told to avoid bitcoin

European banks told to avoid bitcoin

04 July 2014  |  11977 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 25 linkedin
Banking watchdog to set up virtual currency taskforce

Banking watchdog to set up virtual currency taskforce

05 March 2014  |  8233 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
European Banking Authority hits out at .bank domain plans

European Banking Authority hits out at .bank domain plans

28 February 2012  |  9566 views  |  1 comments
More news »

Related company news

European Banking Authority (EBA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comvisit www.ncr.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27244 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11408 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10607 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8791 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Chief Product Development Officer

circa £250K total package
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter