Login | Sign up |Help
04 August 2017
www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Infosys to buy CX studio Brilliant Basics

3 hours ago  |  840 views  |  0 Blurred out woman touching connection icon

Indian IT giant Infosys is buying London-based product design and customer experience outfit Brilliant Basics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of a plan by Infosys to build a worldwide connected network of 'digital studios' that can help clients in industries such as financial services and retail prepare for the digital age.

Infosys has previously partnered with Brilliant Basics, which, according to its website, has worked with a number of financial services firms, including HSBC, UAE-based CBI Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Ravi Kumar S, president and deputy COO, Infosys, says: "Adding Brilliant Basics’ design and CX capabilities has already proven to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Infosys re-purposes 3000 jobs as RBS spin off of W&amp;G goes awry

Infosys re-purposes 3000 jobs as RBS spin off of W&G goes awry

17 August 2016  |  5699 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
Infosys to create 250 fintech jobs in Ireland

Infosys to create 250 fintech jobs in Ireland

07 December 2015  |  4810 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Infosys Technologies - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comdownload the paper nowdownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
10223 views comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
9292 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Andy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding roundAndy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding rou...
8932 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
SEC told to improve cyber attack defencesSEC told to improve cyber attack defences
8804 views comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain projectEuroclear backs away from gold bullion blo...
8692 views comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Project Management), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter