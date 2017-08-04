Infosys to buy CX studio Brilliant Basics

Indian IT giant Infosys is buying London-based product design and customer experience outfit Brilliant Basics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of a plan by Infosys to build a worldwide connected network of 'digital studios' that can help clients in industries such as financial services and retail prepare for the digital age.



Infosys has previously partnered with Brilliant Basics, which, according to its website, has worked with a number of financial services firms, including HSBC, UAE-based CBI Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.



Ravi Kumar S, president and deputy COO, Infosys, says: "Adding Brilliant Basics’ design and CX capabilities has already proven to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills."