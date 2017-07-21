Login | Sign up |Help
21 July 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Credit scoring startup Aire raises $5m; wins Zopa deal

18 minutes ago  |  87 views  |  0 office workers

AI-based credit scoring startup Aire has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round and won deals to work with P2P lending pioneer Zopa and the UK arm of Toyota Financial Services.

Sunstone Capital led the financing round, which was also joined by previous investor White Star Capital.

Aire is one of many fintech startups looking to upend the old-fashioned credit scoring system by using new technology and data. The firm’s products, such as the Interactive Virtual Interview, promise to help lenders and high street banks better understand applicants, such as first-time borrowers and self-employed or freelance workers, who have thin-file credit histories.

The company has already scored over $5 billion of credit across various categories of consumer credit and last year gained approval from the UK's FCA.

It now plans to use the new funds for a recruitment drive as it carries on work to enhance the accuracy of its algorithmic underwriting, emulating human capabilities through machine learning.

Aneesh Varma, CEO, Aire, says: concluded: "Aire has stood for an idea that people should have equal opportunities for financial products despite changing realities of work, lifestyle and careers in this modern economy. This new funding round is strong vindication that we are making the right progress towards that goal."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Zopa raises &#163;32 million to support challenger bank build-out

Zopa raises £32 million to support challenger bank build-out

01 June 2017  |  6611 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 9 linkedin
Capital One Canada launches free credit score tool

Capital One Canada launches free credit score tool

05 May 2017  |  6017 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
Fed Governor sounds warning on alternative credit scoring data

Fed Governor sounds warning on alternative credit scoring data

05 December 2016  |  8881 views  |  2 comments | 22 tweets | 25 linkedin
Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

12 January 2016  |  5933 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
Fico targets underbanked with alternative credit scoring system

Fico targets underbanked with alternative credit scoring system

02 April 2015  |  12776 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Zopa - all news
Aire - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
German fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR39 millionGerman fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR3...
12823 views comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Mastercard to buy AI outfit BrighterionMastercard to buy AI outfit Brighterion
8882 views comments | 14 tweets | 20 linkedin
Barclays rides payments-as-a-service wave with investment in Form3Barclays rides payments-as-a-service wave...
8076 views comments | 16 tweets | 12 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyThe Digital Trade Chain: the blockchain tr...
7803 views 0 | 5 tweets | 16 linkedin
Mastercard and Scotiabank join Enterprise Ethereum AllianceMastercard and Scotiabank join Enterprise...
6508 views comments | 25 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

Competitive base, bonus, benefits
London or South-East, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter