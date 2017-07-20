Diners can now pay for their TGI Friday's order through Amazon

Amazon is further extending its reach into the high street through a new feature that lets customers use its app to pay for in-store and order-ahead purchases.

The e-commerce giant has teamed up with restaurant chain TGI Friday's for the launch of Amazon Pay Places, enabling diners to pay for their meals at select US locations.



Customers open the Amazon app, navigate to the 'Programs & Features' section and look through the TGI Friday's menu before placing their order, paying through their Amazon account and picking up the food.



The service is expected to expand to more TGI Friday's locations and more partners in the future. Amazon recently made a multi-billion dollar move to buy the Whole Foods chain.