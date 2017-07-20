Login | Sign up |Help
20 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Payments sector hots up as Ingenico agrees $1.5 billion deal for Bambora

2 hours ago  |  1407 views  |  0 Login

Ingenico is to acquire three-year old payment processor Bambora from Nordic Capital for $1.5 billion, adding fuel to an increasingly hot industry sector for M&A activity.

Based on a platform carve-out from one of the large Nordic banks, Bambora currently claims 110,000 customers and processes transaction to a value of EUR55 billion per year, of which more then 70% are online and mobile.

The company, which employs 700 staff across 70 markets internationally, gained 15,000 new customers during the first six months of 2017, with annual revenue amounting to EUR202 million in 2016.

The acquisition by Ingenico comes after a failed bid by the French group to acquire the assets of Worldpay - itself the subject of renewed M&A activity just 15 months after floating on the stock market. Rival Nordic payments processor Nets is also being courted by potential suitors who view the sector as a strong bet for fast growth as consumers increasingly switch from cash to plastic cards and online payments.

“Anticipating the future evolutions of commerce, Ingenico Group has, in recent years, been pursuing a strategy of expanding its offering towards integrated payment services," says Philippe Lazare chairman and CEO. "The acquisition of Bambora represents a key milestone in our strategic plan providing a more integrated client offering and omni-channel solutions. It will enhance our customer centric approach and will reinforce our online and in-store positioning through a perfect complementarity"

ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Worldpay and Vantiv agree &#163;9.1 billion merger

Worldpay and Vantiv agree £9.1 billion merger

05 July 2017  |  8885 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
Worldpay and Nets shares spike on takeover talks

Worldpay and Nets shares spike on takeover talks

04 July 2017  |  5969 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Visa invests in Klarna

Visa invests in Klarna

27 June 2017  |  8585 views  |  2 comments | 24 tweets | 18 linkedin
Nets valued at $4.5 billion in IPO

Nets valued at $4.5 billion in IPO

23 September 2016  |  5638 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 3 linkedin
Worldpay seals biggest UK fintech IPO

Worldpay seals biggest UK fintech IPO

13 October 2015  |  13974 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 25 linkedin
Ingenico waits in the wings as WorldPay reconsiders float

Ingenico waits in the wings as WorldPay reconsiders float

16 September 2015  |  7782 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Ingenico - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Will words and gesture...
Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: UK Government to ban "...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: The eyes have it: TSB...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: UK Government to ban "...
Michael Kyritsis Michael Kyritsis Commented on: UK Government to ban "...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Leveraging Alternative Data to Energize Your LendiWebinar: Leveraging Alternative Data to En...
40583 views comments | 1 tweets | 4 linkedin
German fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR39 millionGerman fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR3...
11959 views comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
EPC gears up for pan-European instant paymentsEPC gears up for pan-European instant paym...
9360 views comments | 10 tweets | 28 linkedin
Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slotMan trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes...
9353 views comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin
Festy unveils digital currency payments wristbandFesty unveils digital currency payments wr...
8727 views comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Testing), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter