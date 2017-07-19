 
Login | Sign up |Help
19 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

FCA issues warning on misleading currency converter tools

4 hours ago  |  1381 views  |  0 cash

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is again warning banks and other firms that provide currency conversion services that they face penalties for online converter tools which mislead customers on their rates.

The watchdog says that, despite previous warnings, some providers still have tools on their sites which convert currency at the interbank rate.

This, says a statement, may "give consumers the misleading impression that the rates shown are available to them [customers], rather than the materially inferior rate that they are likely to achieve".

Customers are often left unaware that they are being offered an inferior rate until after they have registered with the provider. "At that stage, consumers may be unlikely to shop around," says the FCA.

After an earlier warning on the use of the interbank rate, several firms have cleaned up their act, says the FCA, yet "a number" of providers are still potentially falling foul of the rules.

"Accordingly, we are actively considering further investigations and action in this area. In doing so we will have particular regard to any firms which do not take appropriate steps in light of today’s announcement," warns the regulator.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.finastra.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Leveraging Alternative Data to Energize Your LendiWebinar: Leveraging Alternative Data to En...
38543 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin
satelliteNew York trading platform investFeed repla...
33073 views comments | 3 tweets
German fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR39 millionGerman fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR3...
11505 views comments | 19 tweets | 14 linkedin
Visa offers small firms free $10k upgrade...with a cashless catchVisa offers small firms free $10k upgrade....
10554 views comments | 16 tweets | 19 linkedin
Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slotMan trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes...
9147 views comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

Competitive base, bonus, benefits
London or South-East, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter