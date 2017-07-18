Swatch brings contactless watch payments to China

Swatch is bringing the second generation of its contactless payments-enabled watches to China through a deal with the country's UnionPay card scheme and 11 banks.

The Swiss watchmaker is rolling out four new models at stores in 28 Chinese cities, each of which feature China UnionPay's cloud-based payments technology.



After buying a Swatch Pay watch, customers download an instore app and carry out a scan to activate it, with the tokenisation process taking a "few minutes".



Users can then add card details from participating banks and make contactless purchases at shops that have POS terminals with China UnionPay QuickPass.