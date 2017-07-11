Login | Sign up |Help
12 July 2017
Download the paper now.
» View all news Next story »

World Bank's IFC targets financial inclusion through $15m CompareAsiaGroup investment

8 hours ago  |  925 views  |  0 Asia on globe

World Bank Group member IFC is looking to boost financial inclusion and literacy in Southeast Asia through a $15 million investment into local online marketplace CompareAsiaGroup.

IFC lead a $50 million Series B funding round which was also joined by Alibaba Group, SBI Group and H&Q Utrust, as well as existing investors Goldman Sachs, Nova Founders Capital and ACE & Company.

Hong Kong-based CompareAsiaGroup provides an online bridge between consumers looking for cards, loans and insurance and providers. The company says that it makes accessing products and services easier for consumers while helping banks cut distribution costs.

It now operates in seven markets, including the Philippines and Indonesia. Last year, 28 million consumers used the platform, which has partnered with over a hundred FS players, including American Express, HSBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and DBS.

IFC says that it has now invested in over 30 fintech firms in emerging markets, backing them as a valuable way to promote financial inclusion.

"At IFC, reaching the unbanked and under-banked is a priority and we believe the best way to do this is through technology," says Vivek Pathak, regional director, East Asia and the Pacific, IFC.

"CompareAsiaGroup leverages technology to increase pricing transparency for financial products and improve financial literacy. Our support for innovative fintech companies like CompareAsiaGroup encourages disruptive technologies and new business models that create markets for other private sector players to engage."
ChannelsFINANCIAL INCLUSIONSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

24 May 2017  |  7685 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
IFC invests $7 million in SafetyPay

IFC invests $7 million in SafetyPay

15 July 2013  |  3779 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Earthport secures $10m investment from IFC

Earthport secures $10m investment from IFC

29 May 2013  |  4251 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Monzo disables card features as services go awryMonzo disables card features as services g...
15452 views comments | 10 tweets | 18 linkedin
Monzo pays a high price for popularity as losses widen to £6.7 millionMonzo pays a high price for popularity as...
14321 views comments | 19 tweets | 16 linkedin
Twenty eight global banks to test Swift blockchain applicationTwenty eight global banks to test Swift bl...
14172 views comments | 34 tweets | 65 linkedin
BNP Paribas loads first share registers on to blockchain platformBNP Paribas loads first share registers on...
12352 views comments | 24 tweets | 23 linkedin
Open Banking releases payments initiation API for UK bank data sharingOpen Banking releases payments initiation...
11917 views comments | 31 tweets | 30 linkedin

Featured job

Risk Manager Permanent position (full-time) - Local Work Contract Brussels - Belgium or Paris - France

Competitive

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter