 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 July 2017
Download the paper now.
» View all news Next story »

Intesa Sanpaolo invests in SME lender iwoca

5 hours ago  |  1540 views  |  0 cash

Intesa Sanpaolo has made an undisclosed investment in SME lending platform iwoca.

Launched in 2012 to fill the SME funding gap left by incumbent banks, iwoca has since lent over £200 million across 28,000 transactions, supportingover 10,000 businesses across the UK, Poland, Spain and Germany.

Founded by former Goldman Sachs' executive Christoph Rieche, the company's tech-driven platform draws on thousands of data points to make fast credit decisions for instant lending.

Intesa's investment in iwoca was made by Neva Finventures, Intesa Sanpaolo’s fintech venture capital arm. It follows a $21 million Series C round last year, in which Germany's Commerzbank participated.

Maurizio Montagnese, chief innovation officer at the Intesa Sanpaolo says: "Investing in iwoca is of strategic importance to us in that it strengthens the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's position in the area of new business models, and specifically in highly innovative digital financial services. The industrial synergies between iwoca and Intesa Sanpaolo could be significant in the coming years and allow the Intesa Sanpaolo Group to enter segments of the market not served by other banks."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTSSTART UPSTRANSACTION BANKING
KeywordsALTERNATIVE FINANCEFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Commerzbank joins iwoca funding round

Commerzbank joins iwoca funding round

04 October 2016  |  4754 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
Intesa San Paolo builds fintech bridge to Israel

Intesa San Paolo builds fintech bridge to Israel

14 June 2016  |  6399 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
Intesa Sanpaolo looks to sell off EUR1bn payments unit

Intesa Sanpaolo looks to sell off EUR1bn payments unit

27 April 2016  |  5703 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
Commerzbank venture fund invests in iwoca

Commerzbank venture fund invests in iwoca

30 July 2015  |  4557 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Alibaba advances on Europe with iwoca and ezbob tie-up

Alibaba advances on Europe with iwoca and ezbob tie-up

11 March 2015  |  6595 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Intesa Sanpaolo backs Startupbootcamp fintech accelerator

Intesa Sanpaolo backs Startupbootcamp fintech accelerator

12 August 2014  |  9165 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 2 linkedin
'Wonga-for-business' Iwoca lands &#163;5 million funding round

'Wonga-for-business' Iwoca lands £5 million funding round

10 January 2014  |  4651 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Intesa Sanpaolo - all news
Commerzbank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.finastra.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Monzo disables card features as services go awryMonzo disables card features as services g...
15161 views comments | 10 tweets | 18 linkedin
Monzo pays a high price for popularity as losses widen to £6.7 millionMonzo pays a high price for popularity as...
13966 views comments | 19 tweets | 16 linkedin
Twenty eight global banks to test Swift blockchain applicationTwenty eight global banks to test Swift bl...
13592 views comments | 33 tweets | 64 linkedin
BNP Paribas loads first share registers on to blockchain platformBNP Paribas loads first share registers on...
12149 views comments | 24 tweets | 23 linkedin
Open Banking releases payments initiation API for UK bank data sharingOpen Banking releases payments initiation...
11636 views comments | 31 tweets | 29 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter