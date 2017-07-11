Elon Musk buys X.com domain from PayPal

PayPal has sold the precious domain name X.com to its previous owner, space age entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back https://t.co/bOUOejO16Y! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2017

X.com was the brand name created by Musk for an early financial services startup that morphed into PayPal when it was merged with Confinity.The X.com domain was filed away in the archives after the formation of PayPal but has since become a valuable commodity as one of just a few single letter domains. For instance, the Z.com domain changed hands for $6.4 million back in 2014.PayPal has not put a value on the sale, which was confirmed by Musk in a tweet earlier today.Musk appears to have a penchant for the letter X, with the domain dovetailing conveniently with his SpaceX and Tesla Model X moonshot startups.