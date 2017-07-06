Login | Sign up |Help
06 July 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

IZettle eyes IPO

5 hours ago  |  1550 views  |  0 iZettle1

Having doubled revenues and slashed losses last year, Swedish mPOS outfit iZettle says that it is preparing for a potential IPO.

Launched in 2011, iZettle quickly established itself as the Square of Europe, helping small businesses accept card payments through their mobile phones.

The firm has since moved deeper into the merchant value chain, offering tools to take payments, register and track sales and to get funding.

It now operates in 12 markets in Europe and Latin America, with 1000 small businesses signing up every day.

This rapid customer acquisition helped the company increase revenues to SEK643 million (EUR66.8 million) last year, up from SEK402 million (EUR41.7 million). Although the firm remains some way off turning a profit, losses decreased by 23% to SEK228 million (EUR23.7 million).

In January the company closed a EUR60 million financing round, taking its total funding to around EUR200 million. Now CEO Jacob de Geer is looking to list.

"We see a huge market potential as tens of millions of small businesses are still being underserved by traditional financial players. Going forward our focus continues to be building a world class company and preparing the company for a potential IPO," says de Geer.
ChannelsCARDSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Sweden's iZettle raises €60 million in funding

Sweden's iZettle raises €60 million in funding

11 January 2017  |  4488 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
IZettle acquires Scottish point of sale app intelligentpos

IZettle acquires Scottish point of sale app intelligentpos

07 September 2016  |  4223 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 1 linkedin
IZettle moves into small business financing

IZettle moves into small business financing

16 February 2016  |  8140 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
IZettle raises EUR40m

IZettle raises EUR40m

09 May 2014  |  6168 views  |  4 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Banco Santander invests EUR5 million in iZettle

Banco Santander invests EUR5 million in iZettle

11 June 2013  |  7611 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 4 linkedin
IZettle ships chip and PIN reader

IZettle ships chip and PIN reader

20 February 2013  |  12948 views  |  2 comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin
MasterCard joins EUR25m iZettle funding round

MasterCard joins EUR25m iZettle funding round

15 June 2012  |  12254 views  |  10 comments
Sweden's Square hits App store

Sweden's Square hits App store

19 August 2011  |  14272 views  |  4 comments
More news »

Related company news

iZettle - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
EBA rejects Commission amendments on screen scraping under PSD2EBA rejects Commission amendments on scree...
16551 views 16 comments | 45 tweets | 61 linkedin
Enterprise Ireland bids to woo startups with EUR500,000 fintech fundEnterprise Ireland bids to woo startups wi...
9299 views comments | 13 tweets | 8 linkedin
Danske Bank develops pocket money appDanske Bank develops pocket money app
9072 views comments | 13 tweets | 13 linkedin
SBI and Siam Commercial Bank open cross-border remittance rail using RippleSBI and Siam Commercial Bank open cross-bo...
8577 views comments | 13 tweets | 11 linkedin
Monzo pays a high price for popularity as losses widen to £6.7 millionMonzo pays a high price for popularity as...
7904 views comments | 16 tweets | 12 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter